MOST WANTED: 4 people that police are looking for

NSW Police Force are hoping to speak with several people. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

NSW Police Force are hoping to speak with several people. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

POLICE are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Clayton Perkins

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 46-year-old Clayton Perkins.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 46-year-old Clayton Perkins, who is wanted by virtue of three outstanding warrants.

Mr Perkins is known to frequent the Lismore area.

Police urge anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Deborah Robinson

Officers re appealing for public assistance to locate a woman wanted on an arrest warrant. Deborah Robinson, aged 46.

Richmond Police District officers are appealing for public assistance to locate Deborah Robinson, who is wanted on an arrest warrant.

The 46-year-old woman is wanted for offences relating to perverting the course of justice.

She was last seen at 10.45am on November 26 in the vicinity of Liverpool Street, Sydney.

Ms Robinson is known to frequent the Bundurra, Inverell, Spring Farm, Penrith and Warilla areas of New South Wales and may be travelling in a blue Toyota HiLux Utility, QLD registration 421 XOZ.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 160cm to 170cm tall, of a thin build, fair complexion, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is urged not to approach her, but call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Joseph Walker

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Joseph Walker, currently wanted by virtue of a Breach of Order Warrant.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 38-year-old Joseph Walker, currently wanted by virtue of a Breach of Order Warrant.

He may be in the Lismore area.

Anyone with information relating to Joseph’s current whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you know this person?

Police are investigating an incident which occurred in Cullen Street, Nimbin on October 22 and believe this person may be able to assist with inquiries.

Police are investigating an incident which occurred in Cullen Street, Nimbin on Thursday, October 22 and believe this person may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information regarding this persons identity or whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.