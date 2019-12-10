Most shocking photos of the NZ volcano blast

White Island Volcano eruption in New Zealand – "Checked photo timestamps. Last photo from me standing on the land was 13:49; this first photo of the eruption was 14:12, about a minute or two into the eruption." Picture: @sch/Michael Schade/Twitter Source: https://twitter.com/sch/status/1203915837419048960

A volcano on New Zealand's small White Island, which is popular with tourists, has stunned the world as it erupted with a large plume of ash and steam, killing at least five people and leaving dozens of others missing or injured.

Eyewitnesses captured the shocking moment it erupted, which has left the island "unstable" and too dangerous for emergency responders to approach.

The island sits about 50 kilometres offshore from mainland New Zealand.

There will be questions asked as to why tourists were still able to visit the island after scientists recently noted an increase in volcanic activity.

White Island active volcano Bay of Plenty. A picture from Crater Rim at 2:10pm local time where people can be seen inside the crater just before the eruption. Picture: GEONET

White Island Volcano eruption in New Zealand: "Last photos: here are the White Island Tour operators rescuing people, timestamp 14:24 (12-14 minutes after the eruption). Endless gratitude to that crew for stepping up as first responders. I took these and reporters welcome to use with attribution." Picture: @sch/Michael Schade/Twitter Source

A screen grab obtained of New Zealand volcano Whakaari, or White Island, located in the Bay of Plenty, which has erupted. Picture: AAP

White Island active volcano: Picture from West Rim at 2:20pm local time. Picture: GEONET

Video still shows the aftermath of the White Island volcano eruption. Picture: Michael Schade

White Island eruption in New Zealand. Picture: @MundoEConflicto,Twitter

Video shows a helicopter being left behind after the New Zealand White Island volcano eruption Picture: Michael Schade

A photo of the volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island. Picture: Calvin Kingi / Facebook

A person covered in ash arrives at Whakatane Airfield from the White Island Island volcanic explosion. Picture: Alan Gibson, New Zealand Herald

New Zealand: White Island Volcano eruption. Video grab shot by tourist Allessandro Kauffmann. Picture: @allessandrokauffmann/Instagram

White Island Volcano eruption in New Zealand – Brazilians Alessandro Kauffmann and Aline Moura capture the explosion via Instagram stories. Picture: @allessandrokauffmann/Instagram