Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
coronavirus screening at medical centre
coronavirus screening at medical centre
Health

Most common conditions in Australians killed by COVID

by Rebecca Gredley
24th Jun 2020 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Nearly 70 per cent of people who died from coronavirus in Australia had pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, dementia and diabetes.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday released data looking at coronavirus deaths until the end of May, when 89 people had died.

Coronavirus screening has become an important step in reducing transmission.
Coronavirus screening has become an important step in reducing transmission.

The statistics show there were more male than female deaths, in line with international data.

However, among those aged over 85, more females died from the virus.

Most COVID-19 deaths occurred in people aged between 75 to 84.

Of the 89 deaths, 68.5 per cent already had medical conditions, with hypertension the most common.

This was followed by dementia, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer.

Elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.
Elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.

Most deaths also had acute respiratory symptoms, such as viral pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, listed as a consequence of the virus.

There have now been 103 deaths from coronavirus in Australia after a Victorian man in his 80s died. It's the first virus death in Australia in a month.

NSW recorded 10 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday but all of those diagnosed were travellers in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as Most common conditions in Australians killed by COVID

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A final wave from Max Perrot

        A final wave from Max Perrot

        News SURFING icon Max Perrot talks to previous surf columnist about their experiences at the Northern Star and the Ballina Advocate.

        Last-ditch effort to prevent Alstonville subdivision

        premium_icon Last-ditch effort to prevent Alstonville subdivision

        News IT IS only a small subdivision, but it could have significant ramifications for...

        Airline confirms its return to Ballina

        premium_icon Airline confirms its return to Ballina

        News THE airline went into voluntary administration, and cancelled its flights from...

        Will council cut off 4WD access to Patchs Beach?

        premium_icon Will council cut off 4WD access to Patchs Beach?

        News “PEOPLE are roaring over the dunes, roaring over the beach, it’s been unnerving for...