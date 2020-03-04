‘Most beautiful girl’ stuns in bikini selfie

She was known as the "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" and it seems that beauty doesn't fade as Thylane Blondeau continues to stun fans.

The French model, now 18, is all-grown up, recently sharing a sizzling bikini snap with her millions of Instagram followers.

Posing in the black and hot pink swimsuit, she snapped a selfie in what appears to be a bathroom mirror.

Thylane Blondeau’s swimsuit selfie. Picture: Instagram / Thylane Blondeau

Her 3.4 million fans lapped up the racy image, telling Thylane she looked "beautiful" in the photo.

"Nice photo," one said, while another wrote, "WOW".

Another asked: "Where's the bikini from?"

As well as her sultry selfies, Thylane, who rose to international fame as a child when she was discovered at age six, has also been giving fans an insight into the glamorous life at Paris Fashion Week, sharing backstage snaps of her shoots.

She recently posed in a dazzling evening gown while on a shoot, showing off her tattoo that reads "Alive".

She recently posed in a dazzling evening gown while on set. Picture: Instagram/Thylane Blondeau

"She's the prettiest," one fan declared, another describing her as "breathtaking".

While one super fan said: "Very very very very very very very B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L."

The teen, who is the daughter of French footballer Patrick Blondeau and actor-turned-fashion designer Veronika Loubry, began modelling at the age of four when she walked the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier.

At just six she gained worldwide attention when her big blue eyes and tousled hair earned her the title "the most beautiful girl in the world".

This shoot was slammed at the time for being too sexualised. Picture: Good Morning America

At 10, Thylane became the youngest model ever to pose for Vogue Paris, although the shoot was criticised at the time for being too sexualised.

In 2018, she took top spot on TC Candler's annual awards list naming the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year.

Thylane signed with the internationally renowned IMG Models when she was 15, and has modelled for Tommy Hillfiger and Dolce & Gabbana.

Last year she dazzled at a London Fashion Week party wearing a black mini dress with ruched, statement sleeves.