The pool and house at 160 Junction Rd, Morningside, are raised.
Property

House on floodplain sold for $1.1m

by Paige Carfrae
16th Nov 2018 6:02 AM

A MORNINGSIDE property has sold for $1.1 million despite being on a floodplain.

Melanie Thomas Real Estate agent Melanie Thomas said the sale was a great result, considering the positioning of the block.

The property sold for $1.1 million.
"That block of land is a total floodplain so to get $1.1 million is a great result," Ms Thomas said.

The Brisbane City Council Balmoral flood map shows the allotment at 160 Junction Rd was subject to creek, river or tidal flooding.

However, the house that was on the massive 3791sq m block was a highset Queenslander, built to withstand such conditions.

There are hoop pine floor and coloured rolled glass.
The building itself was charming, with polished hoop pine floorboards, VJ walls, arched fretwork and coloured rolled glass windows.

A pool at the rear of the home was built above ground, and linked to the house by a raised, undercover deck.

The house also has VJ walls and dado rails.
Ms Thomas said the house was bought by a professional couple from interstate.

"They loved the area and they loved the land size," she said.

"It is only a two bedroom Queenslander but very liveable … so they will live in it and do work to it over time."

There is a great deck out the back for entertaining.
