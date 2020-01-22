Piers Morgan labelled ‘racist’ over impression

TELEVISION presenter Piers Morgan has been labelled racist for pretending to speak Chinese.

The Good Morning Britain host was doing a segment on a new ad for Chinese milk.

Morgan was mimicking the ad when he said, "ching chang cho jo" and continued to defend and repeat himself.

The Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, has appeared in a television advertisement for fresh milk in China, sparking debate over how members of the The Firm use their royal connections to generate a private income.

Co-host Susanna Reid tried to set Morgan straight.

"You can't say that. Taking the mickey out of foreign languages is rather 1970s," she told him.

But Morgan insisted you could take the mickey out of it.

"Surely you can take the mickey out of it! He's using 'ching chang chong' milk from the Chinese state - that's what they said in the advert!" he said.

"You can't," Reid pleaded before putting her hand to her head in disbelief.

Morgan then said people should be more concerned with the royal family promoting Chinese milk than his imitation.

"By the way, it's not me flogging the Chinese state milk," he said.

"Are people going to be more annoyed about me trying to mimic the Chinese state milk ad than they are about a member of the royal family trying to flog Chinese state milk?'"

"Yes, Piers, do you not realise the kind of woke times we're living in?" Reid responded.

"Oh god …" Morgan said before conversation was changed.

People on social media were quick to voice their disgust.

Terrible show of racism - mocking Chinese language live on television - time to go #PiersMorgan @piersmorgan @GMB 😡 — Maître McG (@dugaldmcgarry) January 21, 2020

Shocking that ITV broadcast racist mimicry of the Chinese accent. So ITV... this behaviour is acceptable in schools? In the workplace? He would never dream of doing this to black people. #somethingwrongwithhim #ITV #goodmorningbritain @susannareid100 @piersmorgan #RacistInChief — Hallas - Enough of the bullshid (@HallasOf) January 21, 2020

Horrifically ignorant, obnoxious and entirely unnecessary of @piersmorgan. Of course he wouldn’t see how that would be deemed inappropriate or offensive but ask if any Chinese person is offended and it’d be a resounding yes. Time to grow up @piersmorgan. — Leo Chiu (@LeoChiuPhysio) January 21, 2020

Some people called for his sacking and an apology.

@GMB why are you allowing @piersmorgan to be racist and mock the Chinese language. A disgrace!!! @Ofcom need to investigate this and heavily fine both him, the show and the network for condoning this crass, racist and inflammatory action by their 'presenter' #removepiers — Ross Suttie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@rsuttie) January 21, 2020

Racist @piersmorgan taking the piss out of the Chinese language now live on national TV. Release an apology live on air before the programme finishes @itv @GMB — M@BOTCOM (@_MATTdotCOM_) January 21, 2020

Morgan later took to Twitter to defend himself.

I was mocking a member of the British royal family appearing in an advert for Chinese state milk, not Chinese people. https://t.co/IO5TEXUYmf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2020

But then he also poked fun at the saga.