More than $236K in grants given to community organisations

The Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF) has announced $236,000 in funding to help local community organisations to recover from recent crises and build resilience in the face of future disasters.

The full list of organisations benefited is:

Health Wellbeing

• Mental Health Support Group: $10,000 - Supporting people whose lives have been disrupted by mental illness.

• Northern Rivers Community Gateway: $10,000 - Trauma Counselling- COVID-19 Response.

Northern Rivers Community Gateway centre in Lismore in 2016.

• Women Up North Housing: 5,000 - Solar Panel at Bugalma Bihyn Aboriginal Women, Young People and Children Refuge.

• Northern Rivers Women and Children Services: $10,000 - Foodscapes will offer women in Lismore practical skills to grow food at home.

• Little Wings: $6,000 - 'Community Wings for Clarence'. Will provide direct medical support to seriously ill children (0-12yrs) and their families in the Clarence Valley.

Little Wings volunteers.

• Lawrence Public School P & C: $3,490 - Lawrence School Community Garden. This project will support the completion of a new Community Garden that hopes to welcome connect children and families of the local community

• Wollumbin Family Support: $6,280 - 'Finding Me' recovery program for women who have experienced domestic violence.

• Kyogle Family Support Services Neighbourhood Centre: $10,000 - "It All Begins with Love" - a Family Domestic Violence Theatre Mentorship Program.

Aged Services

• Tweed Byron Ballina Community Transport: $10,000 - A small SUV will service the busy Tweed office, providing more trips for the elderly, disabled and otherwise transport disadvantaged clients.

Bob Small, a driver with Tweed, Byron and Ballina Community Transport back in 2016. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Tweed Daily News

• Hart Services: $8,400 - Go West Of The Range. HART services will pilot a new model to attract more volunteers to support community transport services West Of The Range, in Woodenbong, Urbenville, Bonalbo, Tabulam and all parts in between.

• Louisa Johnston Centre: $5,000 - Bonalbo Social Day - Let's Do It! The Louisa Johnston Centre, based in Bonalbo in the Kyogle shire, will host weekly social days for residents who are isolated, disadvantaged, lonely and/or aged.

An enthusiastic attendance at a Louisa Johnston Centre meeting in 2018.

• Byron Bay Community Association: $5,000 - Byron Elders Online Connect. Training program designed to increase the digital skills of Byron Shire seniors, to maintain connection with friends, family, services and online resources.

• Ballina Shire Dementia-Friendly Community Alliance: $10,000 - People with dementia and carers - Building digital literacy during COVID-19.

Employment Training

• Evans Head-Casino Surf Life Saving Club: $816 - Equipment for Youth Lifesaver and Emergency Response Training Program.

Evans Head-Casino Surf Life Saving Club.

• Sprung Integrated Dance Theatre: $3,375 - The project will allow for collaboration to expand the suite of dance and physical comedy programs online to people with disability and identify new opportunities for sustainable program delivery.

• Border Ranges Richmond Valley Landcare Network: $2,707 - Creating online content for landholders schools across Kyogle and Richmond Valley.

• Family Support Network: $5,000 - South Lismore Supported Playgroups Health Food Education Project. It allows year-round access for all children to the edible garden and vegetable patches.

• Renew Fest: $10,000 - The Byron Shire Resilience and Regeneration Roadshow is a series of events designed to inspire, inform and mobilise a Resilience and Regeneration Movement for local community organisations, regenerative businesses and Byron Shire residents. It involves six free, open-air events across the shire, culminating at Renew Fest 2021.

RENEWFEST: Sapoty Brook demonstrated his solar vehicle, the 'Solar EV' at the Renew Festival in Mullumbimby in 2016.

• Sinergy Group: $10,000 - Based in Tweed Heads South, Synergy provides employment to people with permanent disabilities. The Synergy Automation project will purchase and install machinery to transition from a manual food processing and packaging company to a semi-automated service.

Another 15 organisations were benefited in the areas of Disaster Recovery, Preparedness the Environment, and Arts.