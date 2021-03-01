Menu
New art for Melissa Caddick story
Crime

More remains found in search for Melissa Caddick

by MARK MORRI
1st Mar 2021 5:52 PM
More remains believed to be human flesh have washed up on another south coast beach - the third in the past few days after the discovery of a sneaker containing bones belonging to Dover Heights fraudster Melissa Caddick.

The latest remains were found yesterday morning at Warrain Beach, near Cullburra on the south coast, about 235kms north of where Caddick's bones were found.

 

Melissa Caddick. Picture: Andy Baker.
Melissa Caddick with her husband Anthony Koletti.
It follows the discover of a possible human torso on Friday night at a beach at Mollymook and possible human organs on Saturday at Cunjarong Point.

Bones found at Tura Beach yesterday near where Caddick's remains were found have turned out to belong to an animal.

 

The NSW SES Ulladulla Unit assist police in the search for the remains of Melissa Caddick.
The search continues.
"Officers from south coast Police District attended each location and established crime scenes,'' police said today.

"All remains will undergo forensic examination to determine if they are human or animal. If a member of the public locates remains, they are urged to leave the item in-situ and contact local police in the first instance, '' the spokesman said.

 

Melissa Caddick’s shoe and foot were found on a south coast beach.
The shoe.
