More jobs axed at SCU amid 'major reforms'

FURTHER job losses were announced today at Southern Cross University, with 63 full time roles and two faculties to disappear.

The changes were explained as part of "major reforms that will establish a foundation for the institution's long-term success".

The proposed reforms would ultimately result in the reduction of about 63 full-time equivalent staff.

The announcement adds to the 71 job losses confirmed last September.

The SCU reforms propose a change to four academic faculties, rather than six academic schools.

The academic faculties too remain will be Health, Science and Engineering, Education, Business, plus Law and Arts.

This means the Arts and Humanities area will be merged with Law, and the Science and Environment faculty will merge with Engineering.

Vice Chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin addressed the educational centre's staff and confirmed the news, while explaining a road map "to a stronger financial footing and continued focus on the student experience".

"Unfortunately this also involves some job losses as the university adjusts to a series of external shocks," Professor Carlin said.

"There is no easy option for Southern Cross and we have done all we can to minimise job losses. Wherever appropriate staff will be offered redeployment opportunities but there will be some roles that are no longer required," Professor Carlin said.

"This is, in part, a response to the really challenging and significant impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, including the loss of international students."

Professor Carlin said the changes are also designed react to recently legislated changes to Commonwealth funding arrangements for education and research.

The Southern Cross University Gold Coast campus at Bilinga. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

The changes aim to "bring together expertise, reduce duplication and ensure the very best teachers interact with as many students as possible".

Research will remain a priority, and the integration of leading researchers with their academic disciplines and teaching areas would foster that, Professor Carlin said.

Support activities such as finance, marketing and human resources management would evolve into centrally-provided shared services.

Southern Cross staff are now invited to provide feedback on the proposals as they move through the consultation process over the coming months.

The university will keep its three campuses at Lismore, Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast.

SCU announced earlier this year that the COVID-induced crisis had created a budget shortfall in 2020-21. Initially forecast at $38 million, that figure has been revised down to $33m.

Southern Cross is teaching all classes online at present.