MORE DETAILS: Next steps after roof collapse at Ballina Fair

A SHOCK roof collapse at Ballina Fair on Monday has left the Woolworths store closed indefinitely.

But a spokesperson from Woolworths said work was progressing quickly in an effort to get the busy store reopened.

“We’re working closely with the landlord to repair the building, so we can reopen the store for our customers as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“Matters relating to the engineering assessments are best directed to the building owner who has engaged the engineers.”

However a spokeswoman for Ballina Fair refused to comment on the situation at the shopping centre.

Yesterday, Woolworths confirmed no customers or team members were injured during the incident.

Ballina Fair management have engaged local builders on the repairs, which will include the installation of structural support beams.

Woolworths Ballina Fair has around 100 team members.

The spokesperson said all of the employees have been redeployed to the Lennox Head or River Street stores, and no team member will be disadvantaged financially.

Although Woolies is closed, the adjacent BWS shop remains open.