More COVID testing clinics, latest details on Byron cluster

COVID-19 Restrictions Reintroduced In Byron Bay Following New Coronavirus Case

NSW Health has opened additional COVID testing clinics in response to the virus scare on the Northern Rivers.

NSW Health has urged people to check Easter opening times before they present at one of the many COVID-19 testing locations across the region.

"We have increased COVID-19 testing options for the Northern NSW communities," NSW Health said in a statement.

The department said people wanting to get tested should check opening hours for the long weekend on this website before they travel to a testing clinic.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young has meanwhile announced there have been no more new community transmissions north of the border, related to the Byron Bay hen's party cluster.

That cluster has 10 cases in Queensland and one in NSW.

Queensland has recorded eight new cases in hotel quarantine overnight and one "historical" case which Dr Young said is another nurse who is "definitely the missing link" to the first PA Hospital cluster, not related to the hen's party.

"We still have those two clusters, we've still go tot be careful for the next 14 days," Dr Young said.

Dr Young commended the actions of those involved in both clusters.

"I always say let's find the first case in a cluster, not the 40th," she said.

"It's been an enormously successful process in terms of people coming forward and sharing information with us"

NSW Health is yet to provide its latest COVID-19 data this morning.

** The Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore Shires are under a suite of restrictions across the Easter weekend, FULL DETAILS HERE**

Some extra clinics were opened from early in the week after one case of local community transmission was confirmed in association with a growing cluster in Queensland, involving a group who travelled to Byron Bay between March 26 and 28 for a hen's party.

The NSW Health list of close and casual contact locations can be found here.

Testing clinics include:

- Ballina QML Pathology Drive-through Clinic, Ballina Surf Club, Lighthouse Parade, East Ballina

- Lismore QML Pathology Drive-through Clinic, 354 Keen Street, Lismore

- Tweed Heads QML Pathology Drive-through Clinic, Cnr Wharf and Florence Street, Tweed Heads

- Byron Bay QML Pathology Drive-Through, Cavanbah Sports Ground, 249 Ewingsdale Rd,

- Byron Bay Walk-in Pop-Up Clinic; Byron Bay High School, 2 Arakwal Court, Byron Bay NSW

- Byron Central Hospital walk-in, 54 Ewingsdale Road, Ewingsdale

- Byron Bay Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology, 1 Byron Street, NSW 2481

"We urge everyone in the Northern Rivers area, with even mild symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate a negative result is received," NSW Health said.

