More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations

THE Northern Rivers has copped a huge drenching over the past 24 hours.

Flood warnings are in place for a number of local rivers and creeks, with the Bureau of Meteorology and the SES warning of more heavy rain coming overnight and on Monday and Tuesday.

According to BoM, more than 60 weather stations on the Northern Rivers have recorded more than 100mm of rain so far, with some totals getting close to 400mm.

Here are the rainfall totals for our region:

Lismore 109mm

Alstonville: 137mm

Tuckombil 101mm

Houghlahans Creek 119mm

Nashua 131mm

Corndale 131mm

Goolmangar 142mm

Rock Valley 138mm

Bentley 121mm

Kyogle 115mm

Jiggi 126mm

The Channon 131mm

Dunoon 135mm

Nimbin 147mm

Cawongla 105mm

Wiangaree 110mm

Green Pigeon 174mm

Repentance 182mm

Terania Creek 191mm

Myocum 143mm

Huonbrook 164mm

Doon Doon 202mm

Lillian Rock 146mm

Loadstone 129mm

Mullumbimby 198mm

Mullumbimby (Chincogan) 246mm

Mullumbimby Creek 175mm

Main Arm 258mm

Middle Pocket 253mm

Yelgun 211mm

Crabbes Creek 292mm

Wooyung Rd 212mm

Upper Crabbes Creek 256mm

Upper Burringbar 273mm

Burringbar Rd 210mm

Burringbar 176mm

Yelgun Creek 211mm

Hastings 108mm

Burringbar North Arm 211mm

Uki 211mm

Clarrie Hall Dam 182mm

Kunghur 153mm

Brays Creek 164mm

Tyalgum Bridge 179mm

Cudgera Lake 160mm

Cudgera Creek 135mm

Clothiers Creek 193mm

Murwillumbah 226mm

Bray Park 254mm

Boat Harbour (Rous River) 298mm

Eungella 223mm

Limpinwood 326mm

Upper Rous River 131mm

Couchy Creek 101mm

Tumbulgum 282mm

Tweed Heads 252

Chinderah 251mm

Kingscliff 233

Bilambil Heights 323mm.

Read more >> TWEED, Byron, Ballina and Lismore have forecasts of 80-200mm of rain for Monday, but it could get worse in some small areas.