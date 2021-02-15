Menu
A driver encountered a cow on the road this morning on the Northern Rivers.
Moove over, car crashes into cow

Alison Paterson
15th Feb 2021 7:43 AM
Emergency services said a driver had a fortunate escape after hitting a cow on Northern Rivers road earlier today.

Shortly before 6.30am on Monday, February 15, a motor vehicle driving along the Casino Coraki Rd near Codrington encountered a cow on the road.

According to Ambulance NSW, paramedics were alerted to the crash just after 6.30am.

The driver was able to self extricate the vehicle by the time emergency services including one road ambulance arrived at the scene.

It is understood the driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash and declined any treatment or to be transported to hospital.

Coraki Fire & Rescue captain Graeme Guest, said their team of first responders also attended the crash.

“When we arrived the ambulance was already on scene,” he said.

“The Rural Fire Service were also in attendance.”

The condition of cow is unknown.

