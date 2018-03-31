Menu
Mooney named MVP then falls for first-ball duck in final

Australia's Beth Mooney bats against India during their cricket match at the Women's T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Australia's Beth Mooney bats against India during their cricket match at the Women's T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Rajanish Kakade
Matthew McInerney
by

CRICKET: A first-ball duck is not how Australian star Beth Mooney wanted to celebrate her third straight most valuable player award.

Mooney was named Brisbane Heat's MVP for the third consecutive year, capping a sensational summer during which she was named Australia's Female Domestic Cricketer of the Year at the Allan Border Medal night.

The Hervey Bay product scored 465 runs, which included a staggering 60 boundaries, five sixes and five half-centuries, and finished the Women's Big Bash League's third season with an average of 42.27 and strike rate of 143.52.

She also took 12 dismissals as wicket-keeper.

Her superb form for the Heat was rewarded with selection in Australia's side for the Tour of India, which included three One Day Internationals against India and a Twenty20 International tri-series against India and England.

She scored 56 and an unbeaten 34 in her ODI opportunities, then accumulated scores of 45 and 71 against India in the tri-series.

Mooney scored only four against England on March 23 and missed Wednesday's game through injury, and eyed a return to form in the final.

England's Tash Farrant had other plans, as she trapped Mooney lbw on the opener's first ball.

An unbeaten 88 from Meg Lanning and healthy contributions of 33 each from Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner allowed Australia to reach 4-209, the highest women's T20I total in history.

 

England's Tash Farrant, left, celebrates after taking Australia's Beth Mooney's wicket during the final of Women's Cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai, India, Saturday, March. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
England's Tash Farrant, left, celebrates after taking Australia's Beth Mooney's wicket during the final of Women's Cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai, India, Saturday, March. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Rajanish Kakade

Topics:  allan border medal night beth mooney brisbane heat fcsport

Fraser Coast Chronicle

