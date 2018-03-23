Menu
Moonee Beach dubbed the luckiest suburb in Australia

WINNING WAYS: Debbie Hanigan and Teaghan Ford from Moonee Beach Newsagency celebrate being a winning business.
Jasmine Minhas
by

WE'RE living in the luckiest place in the nation and we're not just talking about the pristine beaches.

Moonee Beach has a new claim to fame as Australia's luckiest suburb to win the lottery, with Moonee Beach Newsagency's winning ticket last year catapulting the north and mid-north coast region to the top of the leaderboard in terms of pay-outs.

The newsagency sold a jackpot ticket that netted $8.95 million in May last year.

The north and mid-north coast region saw a total winnings of $9.75 million in 2017, the highest in the country, according to the Tatts Group.

Moonee Beach Newsagency manager Bev Baff was thrilled to hear the news.

"We did have a major win last year, around $8.9 million. It was actually just from a $2 lottery ticket," she said.

Sydney's inner west was the second luckiest place in Australia, with an online entry in Drummoyne winning $6.87 million.

Overall, NSW was the luckiest state in Australia with more jackpot and first-prize division winners than any other state or territory.

Winners took home more than $27 million in NSW last year.

"New South Wales continued its track record of having more Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize wins than anywhere else," Lucky Lotteries spokesman Matt Hart said.

So if you're thinking of entering Thursday's $40 million jackpot, the odds may be in your favour.

