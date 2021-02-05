Monitored for months: Cocaine ring case founded on warrants

A bartender and Instagram “influencer” was among a group monitored for months before police swooped on their alleged drug supply operation.

Court documents have revealed telecommunications warrants were issued in August, September and November and police gathered “physical and electronic surveillance” to monitor a group accused of cocaine supply in Northern NSW and Southern Queensland, according to court documents.

Mikayla Noakes, 20, who has more than 12,000 Instagram followers, has pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group activity and two counts of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and drug possession.

Noakes was just one of a group of people arrested in November last year in several police raids, following The Strike Force Caved investigation that involved more than 34,000 “phone activations” between various accused.

Tate Robinson Instagram for Greg Stolz

Among the co-accused are Noakes’ 22-year-old boyfriend Tate Robinson, Jack Stuart Jones 21, Jed Conroy, 21, Kai Buzic, 20, and former Gold Coast Titans player Michael Gordon while Samuel Levi Collin Shaw is before the court in Queensland.

The remainder of the group have not yet entered formal pleas.

According to court documents, police will allege Mr Jones had two phone numbers registered to his name, one of which he gave to other members of the group to facilitate drug supply.

Police will allege a “criminal group” made up of the accused is “clearly run by Jack Jones in a businesslike fashion for the purpose of financial gain”.

It will be alleged Mr Jones has used “both the threat of violence and the perception of violence to enforce the criminal group as well as any outstanding debts”.

Kai Buzic, 20, is accused of selling cocaine alongside as part of a group operation that was targeted by police between May and November 2020. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

They will allege the group of accused have been bound by the “common purpose” to “contribute to the supply of large quantities of cocaine in the Northern NSW and the Southern Gold Coast areas” while Mr Jones “utilises the other members to insulate himself from police attention”.

Noakes, who appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday, is due to be sentenced for her part in the activities on March 22.

Mr Robinson and Mr Jones are due back in court on February 12, while Mr Gordon is expected to appear again on February 15.