Menu
Login
Sport

Moment weightlifter’s elbow snapped

Laurel Hubbard suffered this gruesome injury trying to lift 130kg.
Laurel Hubbard suffered this gruesome injury trying to lift 130kg.
by Greg Stolz

SHE took to the platform under the hefty weight of controversy.

But transgender Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is out of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after suffering an elbow injury trying to snatch 130kg.

Hubbard, 40, who had competed for New Zealand as a man named Gavin before transitioning to a woman, was leading the super-heavyweight 90-plus kilo division when she suffered the injury.

Laurel Hubbard suffered this gruesome injury trying to lift 130kg.
Laurel Hubbard suffered this gruesome injury trying to lift 130kg.

She lifted 120kg on her first attempt in the snatch, seven kilos more than second-placed Feagaiga Stowers, Samoa.

After failing to lift 126kg on her second snatch, Hubbard set the bar even higher at 130kg - only 1kg below her own Commonwealth record.

Laurel Hubbard injures herself trying to lift 130kg at the Games.
Laurel Hubbard injures herself trying to lift 130kg at the Games.

However, her arms snapped back awkwardly behind head and she was left grimacing with an apparent elbow injury.

The Samoan team coach had attacked the decision to allow the 142kg Hubbard to compete in the women's division where the next heaviest competitor weighs 114kg.

Related Items

Topics:  commonwealth games weighlifting

Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

THERE are concerns about staffing levels at the Ballina police station, with claims the first response number hasn't changed in almost 30 years.

Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

Ballina Coast High School have appealed to parents to keep their children at home if they display any symptoms of Chicken Pox.

Parents asked to keep their kids at home if they have symptoms

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Local Partners