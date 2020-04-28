Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sofia Vergara and her niece.
Sofia Vergara and her niece.
Celebrity

Modern Family star’s racy pic with niece

by Eileen Reslen
28th Apr 2020 8:30 AM

She got it from her … aunt.

Sofia Vergara had fans doing a double take with a photo of her and her 27-year-old niece Claudia Vergara in matching thong bikinis.

"Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92," the Modern Family star captioned the Instagram pic, which translates in English to "Old model of '72 and new model of '92." The 47-year-old then added the hashtag #alwaystwinning.

Claudia, who is the daughter of Sofia's late brother Rafael Vergara, is often compared to her famous aunt for their similar features.

"Soooo … which is which? Nobody can tell….," one person commented. Another added, "Ambos parecen del 92," which translates to, "Both look like they're from 1992."

RELATED: Vergara slammed for 'arrogant' Hurricane Dorian posts

RELATED: How Sofia Vergara became TV's highest-paid actress

On Saturday, Sofia snapped another photo of her bum while enjoying a picnic with husband Joe Manganiello at their mansion during their quarantine.

View this post on Instagram

Patio picnic👙🧀🥖🍹

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on


In the post, followers again commented on her fit physique, including supermodel Heidi Klum, who shared a peach emoji and wrote, "WOW Sofia."

In 2017, Sofia's trainer, Jennifer Yates, told Marie Claire that she and the actress did "a lot of squats."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Modern Family star's racy pic with niece

celebrity modern family sofia vergara television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW schools are not coronavirus ‘breeding grounds’

        premium_icon NSW schools are not coronavirus ‘breeding grounds’

        Education More than 800 teachers and students were exposed to COVID-19 but only two students tested positive, a major health report has found.

        Should lockdown restrictions be lifted in regional NSW?

        premium_icon Should lockdown restrictions be lifted in regional NSW?

        News MAYORS weigh in on their thoughts over whether lockdown restrictions should be...

        Contesting $1000 coronavirus fines could cost you big bucks

        premium_icon Contesting $1000 coronavirus fines could cost you big bucks

        News You can challenge the fines in court, but is it worth it?

        Qantas pilot swoops in to help Ballina flight students

        premium_icon Qantas pilot swoops in to help Ballina flight students

        News IT’S an uncertain time for the aviation industry, but the COVID-19 restrictions...