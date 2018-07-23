Model’s attempt to have world’s biggest butt

Natasha is eating pizza, pasta and 6kg of Nutella each month to reach her goal weight.

A SUPER-SIZE model with a 178cm wide backside is piling on the kilos so she can fulfil her dream of having the world's biggest bum.

Curvy Swedish model Natasha Crown is now gorging on pizza, pasta and six kilos of Nutella a month to achieve the body of her dreams.

Natasha Crown deliberately piles on the kilos for a fat transfer to make her booty even bigger. Picture: Barcroft/Getty Images

Doctors have told her she needs to gain an incredible 25kg so they can they redistribute the fat and make her current 178cm butt even bigger.

She said: "The more I gain the better the bum will be. I'll do whatever it takes to have the world's biggest bum."

Natasha Crown wants the biggest butt in the world. Picture: Instagram

Natasha, who is 5ft 10 and weighs 134kg, from Gothenburg, earns a living from selling her videos and photographs to big bum fanatics.

She was just 20 when she had her first cosmetic procedure and admits she is now addicted to going under the knife.

Natasha Crown is eating pizza, pasta and kilos of Nutella to increase her bottom size. Picture: Instagram

The blonde said: "Maybe I have body dysmorphia or something but I don't feel like it is even that big. I definitely want bigger.

"When I was a teenager and my body started to change - I got boobs, I got a bum. I just loved my body so much.

Nastaha says she's addicted to going under the knife.

"Since then I've had three Brazilian butt lifts (where fat is taken from other parts of the body before being injected into the buttocks) as well as boob jobs and I also have filler and lots of other procedures.

"I just love the feel of having a big bum. When I walk, I feel all the jiggling, jiggling, jiggling and I start to feel horny with myself.

Natasha Crown was 20 when she had her first procedure and admits she's obsessed with surgery. Picture: Barcroft/Getty Images.

"My bum makes me feel sexy and makes me feel powerful."

