Fighter begs to stop, keeps getting bashed

An MMA fighter with a suspected broken jaw continued to get beaten to a pulp even after she'd alerted her opponent and the referee to her painful injury.

Competing at LFA, Madaline Meacham copped a brutal beating that saw her pull away towards the cage about a minute into the second round of her bout against Pauline Macias.

Macias landed a right hand flush on Meacham's jaw then landed a couple more punches in the same spot and while Meacham tried to carry on, the pain became too much.

She gingerly felt the affected area with her hand and knew something wasn't right. She put her arm out towards Macias and asked her to wait, then tried to show the referee the damage that had been done.

But the official wasn't buying it and as he waved her away, Macias launched another vicious attack on her helpless rival, who wasn't prepared to face another onslaught.

Macias breezed past the referee and attacked Meacham's head once more, landing four more blows to the jaw before the referee finally jumped in and stopped the fight.

"That's a broken jaw, I bet you," one commentator said. "I'm willing to bet you that's a broken jaw."

To add insult to injury, Meacham suffered through the horrific experience in what was her first professional MMA fight.