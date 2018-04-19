Menu
Login

The attack that got MKR team booted
TV

‘Hang your heads in shame’: Ch 7 slammed

by Andrew Bucklow
19th Apr 2018 11:08 AM

"HANG your heads in shame, Channel Seven."

That was just one of the many posts on social media accusing Channel Seven of promoting bullying after last night's shocking episode of My Kitchen Rules.

After months of teasing the "MKR scandal", more than 1.6 million viewers [5 city metro] last night saw the unbelievable verbal attack that Sonya and Hadil launched on rival team, Jess and Emma.

In addition to criticising the women's appearance, Sonya and Hadil also threatened several other teams at the table, telling them: "We'll come for you ... don't you worry."

Sonya and Hadil were eventually asked to leave the table by judge Manu Feildel, but many viewers found the episode uncomfortable to watch and criticised the network for exploiting bullying behaviour for ratings.

Sonya and Hadil were asked to leave the table in last night’s episode. Picture: Channel 7
Sonya and Hadil were asked to leave the table in last night’s episode. Picture: Channel 7

Viewers also accused the TV network of being hypocritical after Sunrise launched an anti-bullying campaign earlier this year called "Beat The Bullies" with the aim to "fight for a change in policy and behaviours".

Yesterday a My Kitchen Rules insider told news.com.au that there was even more extreme behaviour from Sonya and Hadil that wasn't shown during the episode.

"You don't see the worst of it," the insider said.

"We're a 7.30pm show and it still had to be kept suitable for families. There was certainly a lot that happened that didn't make the show ... It was pretty hardcore."

In response to the criticism, a Channel Seven spokesperson told news.com.au today:

"Last night's episode of My Kitchen Rules dealt with an unprecedented level of continued personal attacks and threats by one team against other teams. Despite a number of constructive conversations and second chances, this team continued to bully and attack other teams.

"This level of behaviour does not fit within the agreed workplace values of Channel Seven. Everyone, anywhere and at all times must feel safe and supported in their work place. This is a fundamental understanding and agreement by each and every Seven employee."

Viewers however clearly felt that what did make it to air last night was too excessive and took to Twitter to express their outrage.

 

 

 

 

News.com.au has contacted Channel Seven for comment.

Related Items

bullying channel 7 mkr my kitchen rules reality tv tv

Top Stories

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    News BUT if you missed out, don’t panic and find out here what to do next.

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News The Health Minister has announced new regulations

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    Movies Ballina Fair Cinema will host another screening of Breath

    Local Partners