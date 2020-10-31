Mixed response to border reopening to NSW (except Sydney)

The Queensland Premier has announced changes to the border restrictions and says that no more police will be needed to patrol the state's borders with New South Wales. Police at the Griffith St, Coolangatta, border site. Picture: Jerad Williams

IT’S been the news many have waited for and now the Queensland border is open again but not everyone is happy.

The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today the border would reopen to NSW residents from November 3, but those living in greater Sydney will still be barred from entering the sunshine state.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said Reflections parks are pleased to welcome their guests from Queensland once again.

“Our Far Northern NSW parks within the border zone have been fortunate to be able to welcome back visitors from Queensland since July, and now the rest of our parks can do the same,” Mr Edmonds said.

New cabins at Reflections Holiday Park at Evans Head.

“Guests and visitors to our parks from the Sunshine State make up to 25 per cent of statewide guests so we have felt their absence during this pandemic.

“We know that people are wanting to holiday at our parks and reconnect with friends and family who have been separated by the border closures.

“While we understand that there are still some border restrictions in place, we are happy to see this move in the right direction which will boost regional tourism and reunite families and friends who have suffered during this closure.

“Our parks all have a firm COVID-19 Safety Plan in place and are the perfect places to create memorable holiday experiences.”

But while the news means a boost for NSW tourism, Page MP Kevin Hogan said he believed the border reopening was clearly political ahead of the Queensland election this weekend.

Page MP Kevin Hogan

“While I welcome the inclusion of our entire region, a lot of damage was done for no reason, except as a political stunt by the Queensland Labor Government,” Mr Hogan said.

“This is not a coincidence on the day before an election.”

“This harsh border closure has caused real heartache across our community – people have missed funerals, weddings, medical appointments and many other important events.

“Businesses and our supply chains have also been severely impacted commercially.

“I have critisiced this border closure since the beginning, as it was never recommended by the Chief Health Officer.”