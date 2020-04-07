Mitchell father arrested after threatening to arrest police officers

A Mitchell father told police that he would place an officer under citizens arrest if he tried to arrest him on January 3.

A Mitchell father told police that he would place an officer under citizens arrest if he tried to arrest him on January 3.

A MITCHELL father who threatened to make a citizens arrest of the officer who was arresting him has faced court.

Joseph Douglas Redding appeared via telephone link in the Roma Magistrates Court for a Mitchell Magistrates matter on Monday.

Redding faced three charges including obstructing a police officer, contravening a requirement to state his name and address and public nuisance.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on January 3 at 11pm, police were outside Hotel Richards investigating a drink driving matter relating to Redding’s son.

The defendant attempted to walk towards his son but was blocked by police and warned not to interfere.

The court heard Redding tried to push pass police to get to his son.

Sgt Whiting said after Redding was told he was under arrest, he told the officer to “f—k off”, before threatening to make a citizen’s arrest.

Redding also refused to state his name or address to police officers and instead, told the police to “lock me up”.

Sgt Whiting continued to detail that on Redding’s release, he threatened the arresting officer that he would have to be locked up for murder and refused to leave the police station unless his son walked away without any charges laid.

Sgt Whiting told the court that the defendant yelled “revenue raising, f—ing dogs”.

Redding told the court that he believed he and his son were mistreated that night.

“I don’t think my son was treated fairly that night and I didn’t want him locked up without me,” he said.



Magistrate Saggers fined the defendant $800 with no conviction recorded.