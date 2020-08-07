Menu
Victorian man Gregory Pristel was last seen in Ballina on July 27. (Photo: NSW Police)
News

Missing Victorian man last seen in Northern NSW

Javier Encalada
7th Aug 2020 11:33 AM

A VICTORIAN man, last seen in Ballina two weeks ago, has been identified by police as a missing person.

Victoria Police are seeking community assistance in locate 51 year-old Gregory Pristel.

According to police, Mr Pristel travelled from Glen Iris (13km south of Melbourne CBD) to Lismore around July 20.

Mr Pristel was last seen in Ballina on July 27.

It is believed that he still is in the Northern NSW area, and may be travelling around in his silver-coloured Suzuki Jimny wagon.

Gregory Pristel was described as caucasian, 170cm tall, solid build and bushy beard.

He was last seen wearing a khaki army jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Pristel’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

