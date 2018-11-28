Katich reignites feud with Clarke

Simon Katich isn’t impressed with comments his former friend and teammate Michael Clarke made about the attitude of the Australian cricket team.

SIMON Katich isn't impressed with comments his former teammate Michael Clarke made about the attitude of the Australian cricket team.

There's already no love lost between the pair after their relationship publicly unravelled following a bust-up at the SCG in 2009.

Katich reportedly grabbed Clarke by the throat after an argument broke out about the singing of the team song following the Sydney Test.

Barbs have been traded by the pair in the media ever since - the latest of which was thrown on Wednesday morning.

Katich said Clarke is "missing the point" by telling Australia to stop trying to be the "most liked team in the world" and focus on winning games.

"Australian cricket I think need to stop worry about being liked and start worry about being respected," Clarke said on Tuesday.

"Play tough Australian cricket, because whether we like it or not, that is in our blood.

"If you try and walk away from it, yeah we might be the most liked team in the world, we're not going to win s**t, we won't win a game. All we can want to do is want to win."

Katich strongly disagreed with Clarke, saying the team needs to learn from the mistakes made by ball-tampering trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"Once again we find someone missing the point," he said.

"What's been forgotten in all of this is we blatantly cheated.

"The point is, we were caught for blatantly cheating and we have to rectify that as soon as possible to earn back the respect of the cricketing public in Australia and worldwide.

"We've been a disliked team for a number of years through that on-field behaviour and it obviously came to a head in Cape Town."

Katich insisted that it's possible for Australia to find a middle-ground by playing tough cricket without crossing the line.

"It's a tough battle for this team taking on the burden of what's come before them.

"They can still play the Australian way in terms of playing competitive and playing fairly, but not going over the top and going across the rules like they did in Cape Town."