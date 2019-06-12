Menu
Login
Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area.
Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING: Police suspect the man could be in Bundamba

Navarone Farrell
by
12th Jun 2019 6:45 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 23-year-old man reported missing from Logan.

Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area.

Police hold concerns for Tye's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall with a slight build, short brown hair, brown moustache and goatee.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

crime missing man missing people police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment MAYOR concerned some surfers’ ignorance of the closure could increase the risk of tragedy.

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    News The interest rate cuts will be effective from July 1.

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News “I’d let the cops know and your neighbours too."