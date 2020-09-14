Menu
Police have appealed for help to locate missing person Zane Wright, 21.
News

MISSING: Police appeal for help to find Zane, 21

Liana Turner
14th Sep 2020 2:00 PM

POLICE have appealed for help to locate a missing 21-year-old.

Tweed Byron Police District have issued a plea for assistance after Zane Wright could not be located by family members.

Mr Wright was last seen in Reserve Creek, inland of Cabarita Beach, about 1.45pm on August 16.

"It is believed the missing person was unable to be located by family members at the time and was later reported to police," police said in a statement.

"Officers attached to the Tweed Byron Police District have commenced an investigation and are appealing for public assistance to locate him."

Mr Wright is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, thin build, with brown hair.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Cite police event number E620025491.

missing person tweed northern rivers missing persons tweed byron police district
