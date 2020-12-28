Missing person: Where is Natalie?

Natalie Schipp, 42, failed to return home from a beach walk at Hastings Point about 7.30pm on Sunday, December 27.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing from her Pottsville home.

Her family found her car about 9.30pm and alerted officers from Tweed/Byron Police District a short time later.

An immediate search of the surrounding area was conducted without success.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter conducted unsuccessful marine and land searches.

Police and Natalie’s family hold serious concerns for her wellbeing.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, with a thin build, and short brown hair and eyes.

At the time she was wearing a black short-sleeved wetsuit top and black shorts.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Natalie, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.