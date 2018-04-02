MISSING MAN: Wife, police appeal for help to find Mark

MISSING: Mark Goyen, aged 61, was last seen in Byron Bay about 1.30pm on Saturday.

Update 9am: POLICE are still appealing for anyone with information about Mark Goyen, who is missing from Byron Bay.

The 61-year-old was visiting Byron Bay but hasn't been seen after leaving hit hotel to go for a walk on Childe St about 1.30pm on Saturday.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Inspector Jackie Lilley said they had received reports Mr Goyen may have been seen at Wategos Beach yesterday morning, but this had not been confirmed.

She said they were still appealing for anyone who could help police to find Mr Goyen to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Original story, 6am: A WOMAN has gone to police after her husband never came back from a walk in the Northern Rivers.

His wife reported his disappearance to local police when he failed to return to the hotel.

A search commenced yesterday.

Police are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.

Mr Goyen was last seen wearing a t-shirt, khaki shorts, white joggers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or that sights him is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

All the information provided by members of the public will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

NSW Police reminded people they should not report crime information via their social media pages.