MISSING: Have you seen Amber?

POLICE are appealing for public help to locate a missing woman from Evans Head.

Amber Christie, 49, was last seen leaving her home on Ash Street, Evans Head, about 4.15pm on Sunday, May 3.

When she failed to return later that evening, her family contacted police.

Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 160cm-170cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing tights, a long sleeve grey jumper and a backpack.

Anyone with information about Amber's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.