ALERT: Fernvale woman missing since this morning

Navarone Farrell
by
13th Jun 2019 1:37 PM

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a 26-year-old Fernvale woman reported missing since this morning.

Tamika Armstrong (pictured) was last seen at about 8pm on Wednesday, June 12 when she left an address on Parkwood St in Fernvale.

Police hold concerns for Ms Armstrong's welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

She is described as about 165cm tall, slim build and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and black leggings.

Ms Armstrong was travelling in a white Nissan Patrol which was located on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at approximately 5:30am this morning.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

fernvale missing person tamika armstrong
Ipswich Queensland Times

