Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The final missing pieces of a police brief over the tragic death of a toddler at a daycare centre have been gathered as the case faces another adjournment.
The final missing pieces of a police brief over the tragic death of a toddler at a daycare centre have been gathered as the case faces another adjournment.
Crime

Missing evidence delays toddler manslaughter case

by Grace Mason
27th Aug 2020 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE court case against two daycare workers charged over the death of a toddler has been adjourned until next month.

The body of Maliq "Meeky" Namok-Malamoo, 3, was found inside a mini bus, with police alleging he was left inside it for six hours on February 18 when staff at his Goodstart Early Learning centre in Edmonton forgot him.

Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, is charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old boy allegedly left on a bus. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, is charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old boy allegedly left on a bus. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

MORE NEWS

Sickening acts: How rapist tried to cover his trail

Conman Peter Foster's bizarre exit from Cairns

Cops' graphic crime scene photos after hotel death

Centre director Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, of Bentley Park, and staff member Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, of Manunda, are both charged with manslaughter. Neither has entered a plea.

The case returned to the Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where the court heard the final items missing from the police brief would be distributed to the pair's lawyers by the end of the week.

Daycare employee Dionne Batrice Grills, 34. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Daycare employee Dionne Batrice Grills, 34. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

There had been a delay on items including pathology, ­exhibits and DNA results.

The matter was adjourned until September 23.

Originally published as Missing evidence delays Cairns toddler death case

child death dionne batrice grills maliq namok-malamoo manslaughter michael glenn lewis

Just In

    Just In

      9 new cases of COVID in NSW

      9 new cases of COVID in NSW
      • 27th Aug 2020 11:55 AM

      Top Stories

        NSW border bubble businesses snubbed in $45m cash splash

        Premium Content NSW border bubble businesses snubbed in $45m cash splash

        News Which government closed which border appears to have impacted who’s eligible for business grants of up to $10,000

        Council to sell properties to recover $362K in overdue rates

        Premium Content Council to sell properties to recover $362K in overdue rates

        News 15 properties are set to be auctioned off by Lismore City Council

        Melbourne millionaire’s Yamba stop under investigation

        Premium Content Melbourne millionaire’s Yamba stop under investigation

        News NSW Police confirm inquiries are underway into activities of the occupants of a...

        Luxe cooking school, cabins for 'magnificent' farm site

        Premium Content Luxe cooking school, cabins for 'magnificent' farm site

        News $2.2M project set for approval, but famous neighbours not impressed