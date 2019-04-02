Menu
FOUND: A missing 91-year-old with dementia prompted an enormous search on Friday night between Mount Perry and Gin Gin.
FOUND: A missing 91-year-old with dementia prompted an enormous search on Friday night between Mount Perry and Gin Gin. thinkstock
News

Missing 91-year-old found in someone else's bed

Alex Treacy
by
1st Apr 2019 5:34 PM | Updated: 2nd Apr 2019 10:22 AM

A 91-YEAR-OLD with dementia was reported missing on Friday afternoon from a rural property between Mount Perry and Gin Gin before being located in bed the morning after-just not her own bed.

The woman was reported missing from a property in Tableland Rd in Horse Camp between 3-4pm in the afternoon.

SES were called in around 8pm to join the search, which eventually grew to encompass police from Bundaberg, Gin Gin, South Kolan and Mount Perry, as well as the Rural Fire Service.

"Something like that always calls in a lot of people," North Burnett SES local controller Brian Lowe said.

"Usually it's only the elderly or children (missing) before they'll call in a land search."

However, the search had to be called off around 11pm due to inclement weather, according to Mr Lowe, who feared the worst.

"When it was called off we were quite concerned," he said.

"It was raining and about 20 degrees."

The search resumed at first light on Saturday morning, with Mr Lowe despatching SES officers from Gayndah and Eidsvold to assist.

At 6.42am the good news came.

She had been located.

The woman had somehow circumnavigated two locked gates to wind up on the adjacent property, where she had let herself into an unlocked, unoccupied property, crawled into bed and fallen asleep.

It was a "wonderful outcome," Mr Lowe said.

dementia editors picks missing

