Breaking

Missing 19-year-old last seen at Mardi Grass

Samantha Poate
by
12th May 2018 8:50 AM

RICHMOND Police District are looking for 19-year-old Miles Moraghan who has been missing since attending Mardi Grass in Nimbin last weekend.

Miles is described as 180cm tall, skinny build, with shoulder length brown curly hair.

He is from the Gold Coast and may sound like he has a Canadian accent.

Police said he was last seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt with a print on the front of the Beatles, a pull over grey and green cotton hooded long sleeve jacket, dark and grey pants, red van running shoes that go up to the ankles, blue back pack and orange winter hat.

He was last seen about 12pm on Sunday May 6 on Rainbow Lane.

Miles is not in any sort of trouble; his family are very concerned for his welfare and want him back. If you see Miles please call Nimbin police on 6689 1244. Police reference is E68785568

missing person nimbin mardigrass 2018 richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

