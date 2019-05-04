Menu
Mystery as beauty queen found dead

by New York Post
4th May 2019 7:15 AM

AN Uruguayan beauty queen shared upbeat social media posts and vowed to spend the year "smiling" before she reportedly was discovered dead in a Mexico City hotel room.

The New York Post reports that Fatimih Davila Sosa - who represented her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2006 - was found hanged at a hotel in the Mexican capital, officials said.

Her Instagram account said she had been based in Mexico as a model. On her profile, the 31-year-old shared snaps travelling with friends and inspirational phrases such as, "What we do today matters most."

"Let's start the year 2019 smiling and with good vibes," the pageant winner posted back in January.

The model - who also competed in the 2008 Miss World contest - said on a pageant site that her motto was "Enjoy every moment in your life."

Friends and fans took to her social media accounts to express shock over her death.

"My goodness Fati!" one commenter wrote. "I can't believe it."

Local officials said the pageant queen arrived at the Mexico City hotel April 23 ahead of a job interview.

The prosecutor's office said it launched an investigation looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

 

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

