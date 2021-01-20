Miranda Kerr busted breaching quarantine

Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr was slapped with an official warning after police caught the star breaching quarantine rules.

Tennis champ sorry for quarantine rant

World number 13 Roberto Bautista Agut has issued a grovelling apology after slamming Victoria's hotel quarantine program yesterday.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Spanish champ hit out at the mandatory 14-day isolation period, saying it was "like a jail" and branding the situation a "complete disaster".

But he took back his words in a later statement after his initial comments sparked widespread condemnation.

Exclusive: world number 13 @BautistaAgut rips the authorities in Australia ahead of AUSTRALIAN OPEN. "It's like a jail here" pic.twitter.com/PWwQL7ngES — Sport5 (@sport5il) January 18, 2021

"I want to apologise to everyone who has been offended by the video that was posted about me recently. It is a private conversation taken out of context that has unfortunately been released to the media without my knowledge or consent," the statement reads.

"Both my coach and I are following the protocols designed by the Australian government and Tennis Australia to avoid any risk and guarantee to compete again in a safe way. These are hard times for athletes and society in general.

"I thank all the people who are making playing tennis again possible. As well as all those who are fighting Covid-19 everyday. The management that has been made in Australia to prevent the spread of the virus is admirable."

The original video was shared by Israeli news channel Sport 5.

Agut has apologised for his spray.

America's horror COVID milestone

More than 400,000 Americans have died of coronavirus since the pandemic began, new figures reveal.

According to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker, the US has just surpassed that number in the final hours of Donald Trump's presidency.

America's virus death toll is the highest on the planet, ahead of developing countries including Brazil, India and Mexico.

The US also leads the world in the total number of infections, with 24,163,707 cases recorded to date, again ahead of other poorer nations including India, Brazil and Russia.

The grim milestone comes in the final hours of Donald Trump's presidency.

More COVID-19 mutations 'likely to come'

As the world holds its breath for the coronavirus vaccine rollout, there are growing fears new virus mutations could wreak fresh havoc across the globe.

The highly transmissible UK and South African variants have already sparked major concerns both in Australia and internationally, and a Brazilian strain also has authorities worried.

Experts are increasingly concerned other mutations will pop up faster than the population can be vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter this week, US biologist Trevor Bedford from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre warned the new strains were likely just the tip of the iceberg, claiming "we've started to see some striking evolution" of the virus in recent months.

"Again, this hypothesis is highly speculative at this point, but separately, the fact that we've observed 3 variants of concern emerge since September suggests that there are likely more to come," he posted.

$349 COVID-19 road rule warning

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a slew of brand new rules rolled out with hefty fines attached.

But it seems many Aussies are still in the dark when it comes to one obscure virus-related road rule.

With masks made compulsory in certain setting in some areas across the country, many drivers are now in the habit of leaving their face coverings in the car.

However, motorists could be slapped with a big fine and several demerit points, depending on their state, if the masks are left hanging over car mirrors if police believe the masks block the driver's view of the road.

The Daily Mail reports the fines can be up to $349 and three demerit points in NSW.

In Queensland, breaking the rule can cost you $311, and in Victoria, $248.

Miranda Kerr busted breaching quarantine

Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr was slapped with an official warning after police caught the star breaching quarantine rules.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the model and entrepreneur was granted an exemption to isolate at the luxury, multimillion-dollar Hunter Valley property late last year instead of in hotel quarantine to allow her to visit a sick relative in palliative care.

But it is understood her movements breached that exemption, and NSW Police were seen visiting the property late last year to issue the warning.

At the time, Kerr was completing a 14-day quarantine period with her husband, Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel.

Police confirmed to the Telegraph that Kerr was permitted to leave the property for a specific purpose - presumably, to visit the relative - but that she was "required to complete a notification process prior to leaving the address", which she failed to do.

The matter is believed to have been a misunderstanding on Kerr's part.

Tomic's girlfriend receiving death threats

Bernard Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa Sierra says she has received death threats since sharing her experiences in hotel quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.

In a video, social media sensation Sierra complained about the food that had been provided, as well as other hardships, bemoaning the lack of access to a professional hairdresser.

The OnlyFans star faced a backlash on Monday evening, including from Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios who tweeted: "I don't mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes."

But Sierra has hit back over the "s*** show", declaring she was misrepresented and detailing her recent charity efforts during COVID.

"It's easy to take something out of context when you take 2 sentences out of a 10 minute vlog, and throw it in a negative news story on mainstream media amidst tennis player complaints about their mandatory quarantine," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night.

Confusion around Australian Open cases

Tennis Australia has disputed a media release from Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services that revealed two players had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Victoria recorded four new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday - three linked to the Australian Open and two of those attributed to tennis players.

The new cases are a female in their 20s and two males in their 30s.

"While two cases of viral shedding were confirmed (Monday), this does not change broader assessment of the player group in hotel quarantine," DHHS said.

"As yet, none of the three affected flights have been cleared as a result of the two reclassified cases."

But speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the seven cases linked to the Australian Open did not include any players.

Mr Tiley also said the cases were not acute but likely viral shedding.

"Of those six (cases in the Australian Open contingent), plus one - which was the flight attendant - none of them are players. (It's) player entourages," he said.

"There have been some players on the viral shedding list. Again, I'll have to leave it to Quarantine Victoria to give those numbers. They're not big numbers. It's a few.

"As far as (players) testing positive and going to the medi-hotel - no, none."

Anyone who tests positive to coronavirus while in quarantine is moved to a medi-hotel, where they receive more intensive medical care.

Two tennis players test positive for coronavirus

Two Australian Open tennis players have tested positive to coronavirus.

Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed the positive tests tonight.

One non-playing participant, linked to the Australian Open, also tested positive.

Yesterday there were 0 new locally acquired cases reported and 4 new cases in hotel quarantine. Thanks to all who were tested – 15,574 results were received.

More information will be provided later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco#EveryTestHelps #StaySafeStayOpen #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/GT9nwNqkag — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) January 18, 2021

This means there are seven positive cases now linked to the Australian Open.

The new cases are one female in their 20s and two males in their 30s.

"While two cases of viral shedding were confirmed yesterday, this does not change broader assessment of the player group in hotel quarantine," DHHS said.

"As yet, none of the three affected flights have been cleared as a result of the two reclassified cases."

Victoria has now gone 13 days with no locally acquired case but continues to see new cases in hotel quarantine.

New travel bubbles hopefully on the way

Commonwealth chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly has high hopes our travel bubble with New Zealand could soon be reciprocated, and that a similar arrangement could soon be in place for some of our other Pacific neighbours.

Prof Kelly said the vaccine rollout would be crucial to reopening international travel.

National Cabinet - made up of Australia's political leaders - asked the Australian Health Principal Protection Committee (AHPPC) to assess what countries could be green for travel.

"That was the assessment we did for New Zealand to start with. Every week I reassess that.

"Weekly, I do a formal report to decide whether that should continue or not and we look at a range of details that come from the New Zealand Ministry of Health. That's been very successful, we have had tens of thousands of people who have come across the ditch in the last few months and not a single case."

The AHPPC has done similar risk assessments on Pacific island nations for the Pacific Labor scheme but was still looking at establishing tourism bubbles.

"We haven't found another green country at this stage, there are some that are very low risk and that is playing into discussions about how people from some of those countries should be quarantined to make sure it is safe."

Prof Kelly said they were "definitely open to other bubbles" and Australia would "welcome New Zealanders to look at our epidemiological situation and have something more reciprocal than what we have got".

