Minor flood warning due to king tides

Ballina Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides leading to minor flooding of some local roads.

Ballina Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides leading to minor flooding of some local roads.

BALLINA Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides leading to minor flooding of some local roads.

Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways.

The upcoming king tides will occur in the mornings.

Salt water may affect the maintenance of vehicle and bodywork.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

Tamar Street, Ballina

Riverside Drive, West Ballina

River Street, West Ballina

Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina

North Creek Road, North Ballina

Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina

Uralba Road, Uralba

Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar

Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum

For road information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.