Ballina Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides leading to minor flooding of some local roads.
Minor flood warning due to king tides

Javier Encalada
6th Mar 2020 12:30 PM

BALLINA Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides leading to minor flooding of some local roads.

Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways.

The upcoming king tides will occur in the mornings.

Salt water may affect the maintenance of vehicle and bodywork.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

  • Tamar Street, Ballina
  • Riverside Drive, West Ballina
  • River Street, West Ballina
  • Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina
  • North Creek Road, North Ballina
  • Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina
  • Uralba Road, Uralba
  • Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar
  • Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum

For road information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

      1200 students in isolation

