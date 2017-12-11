Menu
Login
News

Secord calls for Lismore Base Hospital to be investigated

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord has called for an investigation into Lismore Base Hospital.
Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord has called for an investigation into Lismore Base Hospital. John Gass
Alina Rylko
by

AN INDEPENDENT investigation into Lismore Base Hospital has been called for in the wake of revelations the hospital has had no dedicated infectious disease specialist in the last 18 months.

Since July 2016, the hospital has precariously juggled the demands of an average of four antimicrobial investigations per day, with a part-time infectious diseases trained general rounds doctor, who is currently on study leave, and by phoning Sydney Royal North Shore Hospital.

Senior clinicians said the hospital's antimicrobial system is near "collapse" under the "abysmal" conditions, with doctors forced to wait up to 12-hours for medical advice over texts.

On Sunday, NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord called for an "an independent external investigation into staffing, resourcing and waiting times for non-urgent elective surgery and the emergency department at Lismore".

"It is under enormous pressure," he said. "It lurches from crisis to crisis.

"The community cannot wait for the NSW Parliament to resume in mid-February, the health minister has to initiate an independent external investigation this week.

"Doctors, nurses and other health workers are working their guts out but they are being let down by the State Government.

"Patients are suffering, there are almost 5000 patients on the elective surgery list on the North Coast. That is absolutely unacceptable."

Topics:  infectious diseases lismore base hospital walt secord

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Council crackdown on free parking at Ballina Airport

Council crackdown on free parking at Ballina Airport

ARE you one of the sneaky drivers who avoid parking fees at the airport by using this nearby spot?

Four children pulled from car roll over near Ballina

A car crash near Ballina on Sunday.

Seven ambulances called to a car crash on Bruxner/Pacific Highway

JUSTICE FOR LYNETTE: Duo jailed over violent beach death

Hector Daley, Thelma Davis and Gordon Davis outside Coffs Harbour Court House.

Man who left Lynette Daley to bleed to death jailed for 19 years

UPDATED: Christmas carols 2017, where and when they are on

CAROLS: At Carols by the Sea 2014 in Byron Bay were Brylee Paskins, Allarah Paskins and Xion Jarvis.

What is your favourite carol?

Local Partners