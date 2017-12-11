Secord calls for Lismore Base Hospital to be investigated

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord has called for an investigation into Lismore Base Hospital.

John Gass

AN INDEPENDENT investigation into Lismore Base Hospital has been called for in the wake of revelations the hospital has had no dedicated infectious disease specialist in the last 18 months.

Since July 2016, the hospital has precariously juggled the demands of an average of four antimicrobial investigations per day, with a part-time infectious diseases trained general rounds doctor, who is currently on study leave, and by phoning Sydney Royal North Shore Hospital.

Senior clinicians said the hospital's antimicrobial system is near "collapse" under the "abysmal" conditions, with doctors forced to wait up to 12-hours for medical advice over texts.

On Sunday, NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord called for an "an independent external investigation into staffing, resourcing and waiting times for non-urgent elective surgery and the emergency department at Lismore".

"It is under enormous pressure," he said. "It lurches from crisis to crisis.

"The community cannot wait for the NSW Parliament to resume in mid-February, the health minister has to initiate an independent external investigation this week.

"Doctors, nurses and other health workers are working their guts out but they are being let down by the State Government.

"Patients are suffering, there are almost 5000 patients on the elective surgery list on the North Coast. That is absolutely unacceptable."