Two workers at a mine have been placed in isolation as their employer awaits test results for coronavirus.
Mine workers in isolation amid coronavirus fears

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
6th Mar 2020 7:17 PM
TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

 

Hail Creek Mine, west of Mackay.
More to come.

