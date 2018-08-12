Most-watched property finally auctioned for monster sum

GOING GONE: 261 Wyampa Rd, Bald Hills sold for $2,670,000 under the hammer on August 11, 2018.

GOING GONE: 261 Wyampa Rd, Bald Hills sold for $2,670,000 under the hammer on August 11, 2018.

QUEENSLAND'S highest viewed auction property on realestate.com.au for last week sold for a whopping $2,670,000 yesterday.

Ray White Bridgeman Downs salesperson Sonya Treloar said 10 bidders registered to buy 261 Wyampa Rd, Bald Hills, including a phone bidder calling all from Greece.

"The opening bid was $2 million and it fired right up to $2.6 million, and went … up in tens, and then it was sold at $2,670,000," she said.

"A local family bought it with four children and it's going to be their family home."

The vendor purchased 261 Wyampa Rd, Bald Hills 20 years ago for $450,000.

According to CoreLogic, the vendor purchased the 1.28ha block of land in 1998 for $450,000.

Also purchased in 1998, but for just $159,000, Ray White Spring Hill agent Sam Alroe's listing at 55 Rusden St, Kelvin Grove was the third highest viewed auction property on realestate.com.au last week.

SOLD: 55 Rusden St, Kelvin Grove sold for $715,000 at auction on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Attracting an audience of more than 50 people and two registered bidders, the property sold under the hammer for more than four times what the owner bought it for two decades ago.

Two registered bidders raised their hand to purchase the home, with an opening bid of $500,000.

Bidding increased in $50,000 lots until it reached $650,000, when auctioneer and Ray White Spring Hill principal Haesley Cush placed a bid on behalf of the vendor of $675,000.

Bidding reached $700,000, at which point the auction was paused and negotiations started. After about 10 minutes of negotiations the home was on the market and sold at $715,000 to a young couple.

A Carina property changed hands for the first time in 34 years, when it sold at auction yesterday for $602,500.

Ray White auctioneer Mitch Peereboom pictured at the auction of 44 Merle St, Carina, Brisbane 11th of August 2018. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Ray White Holland Park principal Piers Crawford presented 44 Merle St to auction at 9am, with more than 30 people, including many neighbours, in attendance.

Potential buyers pictured at the auction of 44 Merle St, Carina, Brisbane 11th of August 2018. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Two of the four registered bidders vied to buy the home, with bidding starting at $500,000.

After just two increases of $50,000, the auction was paused upon a $600,000 bid and negotiations started.

After about 15 minutes of negotiations, Ray White Queensland chief auctioneer Mitch Peereboom announced the property was on the market at $602,500.

Auction winners pictured at the auction of 44 Merle St, Carina, Brisbane 11th of August 2018. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

According to CoreLogic, the current vendor purchased the property in 1984 for just $96,500.