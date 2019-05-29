Millionaire’s ‘maniac’ son jailed over video game murder

Baby-faced killer: Vasya Turda, 14, stabbed his 15-year-old friend to death in an attack so frenzied the victim was almost decapitated. Picture: East 2 West News

Baby-faced killer: Vasya Turda, 14, stabbed his 15-year-old friend to death in an attack so frenzied the victim was almost decapitated. Picture: East 2 West News

WARNING: GRAPHIC

A millionaire's 14-year-old son has been jailed for killing his friend in a frenzied knife attack "after losing a computer game".

The boy, named in Ukraine as Vasya Turda, had been given 5D computer games worth £19,750 (A$36,000) by his rich father, a court was told.

He invited his friend named as Vasya Pop, 15, to his family's mansion to show off his new hi-tech software.

But several hours later Vasya Pop's neck was cut with a knife and had a total of 27 stab wounds at his house in Nizhnyaya Apsha, known as Ukraine's wealthiest village.

Vasya Pop, 15, had his neck cut from ear to ear in the frenzied attack. Picture: East 2 West News

Vasya Turda, 14, (centre) listens in court with his father Vasily, one of Ukraine’s wealthiest businessmen. Picture: East 2 West News

The boy's body was found by his friend's grandmother.

"He stabbed my son with a knife," said Mikhail Pop, the victim's father.

"He had 27 stab wounds, his head almost severed, his neck cut from ear to ear. This was the first strike, the experts told me.

"Then he abused the corpse."

The grieving father branded the attacker "a maniac".

The lavish living room is seen splattered with blood in the wake of the gruesome murder, which was sparked by a fight over a computer game. Picture: East 2 West News

A mortally injured Vasya Pop, 15, left a river of blood on the staircase of the lavish mansion as he tried to flee his homicidal friend. Picture: East 2 West News

A "conflict" between the teenagers is believed to have arisen over the outcome of a computer game, said reports on the case citing law enforcement.

"Vasily Turda attacked his mate when they played on a console on the second floor (of the mansion)," said one account.

Vasya Pop fled with blood pouring from his badly wounded neck. He ran down to the ground floor as Turda chased him wielding a knife.

Police pictures show a trail of blood was strewn through the large house.

Vasya Turda, 14, with his millionaire father Vasily. Picture: East 2 West News

The court heard Vasya Pop was still upset about an earlier incident in which the victim allegedly pulled down his pants in front of girls in a cafe. Picture: East 2 West News

Vasya Turda - whose father Vasily is a wealthy businessman - was convicted of "murder committed in the heat of passion" as they played computer games.

He was sentenced to three and a half years by a Ukrainian court.

The court heard allegations that the victim had provoked the attacker with "unlawful violence, systematic harassment or grievous insult".

In an earlier dispute, it was claimed Vasya Pop had pulled down his pal's trousers in the presence of girls in a cafe.

But regional prosecutors are now demanding the sentence should be increased to 15 years, say reports.