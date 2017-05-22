Million-dollar roundabout for notorious intersection

The intersection of the Coast Road and Ross Lane has been the scene of many crashes.

EFFORTS to improve safety at one of Ballina Shire's most notorious intersections has taken an important step forward.

Ballina Shire Council lodged its development application for the installation of a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Ross Ln and Byron Bay Rd on Friday.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure Darren Chester announced the project would be supported with funding under the Black Spot program during a visit to the region in April last year.

In the environmental statement for the project it was revealed about 554 m² of the wetland will be cleared for the $1.4 million junction upgrade.

The development application detailed the installation of the roundabout would also involve: relocating telecommunications infrastructure ; installation of new culvert drains, lighting and electrical supply as well as signage and landscaping.

An Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Assessment found the landscape "is highly likely to contain isolated artefacts or artefact scatters".

However, the assessment stated: "the extensive past ground disturbance makes it unlikely that the proposal will impact on archaeological sites of high significance".

Community consultation led to the agreement that cultural heritage monitoring during construction was an appropriate approach to evaluate any impacts on Aboriginal artefacts.

Ballina Shire Council said in the development application the underlying purpose behind the intersection upgrade is to improve safety at the roundabout, which "has a history of reported road accidents".

Shocking road statistics reported last year highlighted Ross Ln as a crash hotspot with 26 crashes on the road way in the past five years.

In a bid to reduce crashes, the speed limit along the road was reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.

The intersection upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the year.