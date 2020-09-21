Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Music

Miley’s raciest red carpet outfit yet

by Nick Bond
21st Sep 2020 8:20 AM

 

Pop star Miley Cyrus rocked a daring sheer catsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend.

Cyrus, who performed Blondie's disco classic Heart Of Glass at the event, walked the red carpet in one of her most revealing outfits to date:

 

She’s just being Miley. Picture: iHeartRadio/Twitter
She’s just being Miley. Picture: iHeartRadio/Twitter


The Mugler-designed bodysuit, made of stretch sheer tulle, left little to the imagination in stunning pictures Cyrus posted to her Instagram:

 

Last month, Cyrus - who's on the promo trail for new single Midnight Sky - wore a similarly revealing outfit to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in New York:

 

Miley at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs
Miley at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs

 

Trick of the light or did she BYO light-up crotch? Picture: Vijat Mohindra
Trick of the light or did she BYO light-up crotch? Picture: Vijat Mohindra


Cyrus sat down recently for a wide-ranging chat on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast during which she described the biggest struggle of her very public divorce from Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus told Rogan it "f***ing sucked" going through the split in the public eye, adding that it wasn't just the divorce she had to deal with - it was the immense backlash from the public, who she felt "villainised" by for moving on.

And Cyrus appears to address the high-profile split in a newly leaked song rumoured to appear on her upcoming album. In the unreleased song Win Some, Lose Some, she sings: "Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead.

"Look back and the memory's haunted, can't believe we did it again, yeah.

"Can't count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head."

In the chorus, she sings: "You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can't pretend any more."

Originally published as Miley's raciest red carpet outfit yet

More Stories

entertainment iheartradio music festical miley cyrus music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM agrees to $1500 cash splash

        PM agrees to $1500 cash splash

        News Scott Morrison has today given the green light for millions of workers to be able to access an emergency payment – here‘s how you will be eligible.

        Beez sting North Coast Shield opposition

        Premium Content Beez sting North Coast Shield opposition

        Basketball Talented rosters flourish on courts of new Grafton PCYC venue.

        PHOTOS: North Coast Shield Basketball at Grafton

        Premium Content PHOTOS: North Coast Shield Basketball at Grafton

        Basketball North Coast Shield Under-14 Division One action at PCYC Grafton

        Popular Tweed Coast cafe reinvents itself with new menu

        Premium Content Popular Tweed Coast cafe reinvents itself with new menu

        News RIPPLES Cafe celebrates eighth birthday with a creative new menu for patrons.