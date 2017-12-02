Midnight screening of new Star Wars film

REY: Daisy Ridley in a scene from the trailer for the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

HAVING taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past.

This is the plot of the upcoming new Star Wars film.

Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi will be released more than 40 years after Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars film franchise.

This was Carrie Fisher's final film due to her death in December 2016.

Fisher was also a well-known writer, whose services were often called upon to act as script doctor for other films.

She later began declining such assignments when producers would solicit her story ideas, then hire someone else to actually change the script, and use her ideas without paying her.

However, Rian Johnson revealed that Fisher helped with the writing of the script for this film.

This is the first film in the series in which Kenny Baker was not involved in the portrayal of R2-D2.

Jimmy Vee was given the job, shortly before Baker's death.

Mark Hamill told Johnson after reading the script for the film: "I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you've made for this character (Luke Skywalker). Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you've created and do my best to realise your vision."

The title of Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi was first published in Spanish and translated to The Last Jedis, meaning the title is plural.

With a running time of 150 minutes, this is the longest movie in the Star Wars saga.