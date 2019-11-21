Mick brings out the Big Gig

YOU name it, he's done it, from the best comedy establishments to the dustiest outback footy clubs and tin shed pubs Mick Neven has been there and got the laughs to prove it:

His material is observant, sharp and satirical, highlighting complexities of modern life in a way that makes his audiences see the ridiculousness of some off the things we all do. Like all great comedians its the things they see that makes their comedy great.

Mick Neven's keen eye, sharp wit and probing intellect has him creating quality gags out of the seemingly mundane every day occurrences. He is hilarious and always good-natured, delivering his high-energy show with a never-ending stream of punchlines that continually take his jokes to the next level.

There's not much that Nick hasn't done except come to perform his unique and hilarious brand of comedy for the great crowd at Ballina RSL's the Big Gig comedy night which is exactly what he is preparing himself to do on Thursday, November 28.

Neven will be supported by Ellen Briggs.

Hailing from Mullumbimby, Ellen Brigs has made a big name for herself since being a finalist in the prestigious RAW comedy competition.

Since her lauded beginnings in comedy, she has found that doing stand up in front of a live crowd and making people laugh is her happy place.

Her material is insightful, hilarious and takes you by surprise. Ellen is a comedian with a gift of the gab and an ability to see a gag in almost every situation.