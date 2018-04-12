Menu
Hopefully your family will forgive you, judge tells dealer who caused 'shame and great stress' (FILE) Staff. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter/USAF
News

Meth maths: 9 customers + 8 months = 4 years' jail

John Weekes
by
12th Apr 2018 5:45 AM

HE HAD a "good education” and upbringing.

But it seemed that counted for little when Steven Mark Foster succumbed to addiction and drug dealing.

A court heard the 30-year old Sunshine Coast man spent months of profits from dealing ice on his own drug habit and basic living expenses such as food.

Foster had about nine customers, Brisbane Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

Cops searching Foster's home in September 2016 found a few grams of ice, or methylamphetamine.

The typical tools of the trade - tick sheets and electronic scales - were also found.

Foster admitted dealing, and incriminating texts were found on his phone.

The court heard Foster's enterprise lasted slightly over eight months.

Justice Graeme Crow told Foster that drug-dealing "brought shame and great stress upon you and your family”.

But the judge added: "You are able to turn the corner. I'm sure they'll forgive you for what you've done.”

Justice Crow said Foster had a "good education and good employment” before embarking on a life of crime.

For drug trafficking, Foster was sentenced to four years jail.

He will be eligible for parole on April 11, 2019. -NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

