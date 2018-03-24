Menu
Login
News

'Menace to society' says heist conviction not right

Stills from video footage of the armed robbery at Gowrie Junction showed armed people rushing into the store.
Stills from video footage of the armed robbery at Gowrie Junction showed armed people rushing into the store. Supplied
John Weekes
by

A MAN dubbed a "menace to society" says he should not have been convicted for a night-time armed robbery.

Carlos Clinton Booth has taken his case to the state's highest court, as has fellow convicted armed robber Leniece Leigh Combarngo.

Both were jailed in August.

On Friday, Queensland Court of Appeal was shown footage of a Darling Downs armed robbery.

Three people in hoodies - two with guns - stormed a Gowrie Junction shop in 2015.

Booth's barrister Lincoln Crowley said the Crown case against Booth was circumstantial.

The ownership of clothing and shoes thieves wore during the robbery was among the issues raised at the appeal.

The second bandit in the footage wore a wig and was allegedly armed.

Armed robbery Gowrie Junction video still
Armed robbery Gowrie Junction video still Supplied

Mr Crowley said there was "a reasonable possibility that Mr Booth was not the second robber".

The courts previously heard two men leapt over the counter as the store was about to close one night.

The thieves took $2791 cash and $212 worth of cigarettes.

A year ago a jury found Booth, Combarngo and Jake Aaron Hearn, 20, guilty of armed robbery in company, but a juvenile male not guilty.

In August, Booth and Combarngo were sentenced in Brisbane District Court.

"You are clearly a menace to society," Judge Richard Jones told Booth, 29.

Booth had long-running drug abuse problems and his brother and father had both died of cancer.

He was jailed for six years but eligible for parole after three years.

When released, Booth would "inevitably" be deported to New Zealand, Judge Jones said.

Combarngo, in her mid-30s, is eligible for parole in November.

The appeal court reserved its decision and will deliver its judgment at a later date. -NewsRegional

Topics:  appeal armed robbery carlos clinton booth deportation gowrie junction hoodies judge richard jones leniece leigh combarngo new zealand toowoomba crime

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

NSW risks grinding to halt on Tuesday as thousands of families scramble to arrange care for their children while childcare workers strike for better pay.

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Johnny Cash tribute will take you back to Folsom Prison

COUNTRY: Singer Daniel Thompson as Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash The Concert Revisits Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison

Local Partners