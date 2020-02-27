Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Beards make it difficult to seal a surgical mask.
Beards make it difficult to seal a surgical mask.
Health

Men with beards issued virus warning

by Daniel Cassady
27th Feb 2020 11:55 AM

MEN may need to hack off their mutton-chops, void their Van Dykes or part ways with their soul patch if they plan on effectively using a respirator to protect themselves from being infected by the deadly coronavirus.

Newly released information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US said facial hair can interact with protective respiratory devices.

A detailed graphic released by the agency shows the how different types of facial hair can conflict with potentially lifesaving respirators. The information was released in the US as the world tries to respond to the spread of the virus.

 

Some beards can now pose a risk. Picture: NY Post
Some beards can now pose a risk. Picture: NY Post

Read more: Follow our coronavirus updates

Handlebar, walrus, and Zorro moustaches are fine, but the CDC says folks may need to lose their Fu Manchus, Dalis, and Garibaldis because they could prevent respirators from making a seal on wearers' faces.

And while a clean-shaven face is OK, stubble could cause trouble, the agency warned.

Standard beards and chops are also risky, as the hair could come in contact with a respirator's exhalation valve, reducing their effectiveness, the graphic said.

Goatees are good to go - but only if a mask-wearer's chin hair doesn't cross the seal.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
beards cdc coronavirus disease facial hair

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 1:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayors support push to ban developers from councils

        premium_icon Mayors support push to ban developers from councils

        News THE ban has been proposed by NSW Labor, which hopes to introduce a bill to parliament this week to disqualify property developers and real estate agents from civic...

        Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        premium_icon Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        News Call for better signage and for road upgrades after dangerous spill

        The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        premium_icon The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        News It’s a fee consumers are slugged with often

        Award winning chef to dish up cooking tips at Bunnings

        premium_icon Award winning chef to dish up cooking tips at Bunnings

        News FORGET your simple sausage sanger, this award-winning chef is set to create some...