Tweed-Byron Police with the assistance of Queensland police arrested Jordan Bruce Mason, 29, and Jake Jypsy James Wiffen, 26, at a Mermaid Beach motel on Friday.
Crime

Men extradited over alleged car thefts, police pursuits

Jodie Callcott
21st Jan 2020 5:00 AM
TWO men who were extradited from the Gold Coast for allegedly stealing cars and a police pursuit have been refused bail.

Police believe one of the men became embroiled in a struggle with police officers in Kingscliff last Thursday, and allegedly attempted to retrieved a gun from his car.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District Target Action Group, alongside detectives, launched an investigation into the vehicle thefts and subsequent fraud offences, which had been ongoing since December.

Police allege a number of the stolen cars were involved in pursuits since that time.

Mr Mason and Mr Wiffen faced Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday and detectives were allowed to proceed with the extradition over the border.

The men were escorted to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with a range of traffic and property offences.

Mr Mason, in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, pleaded guilty to police pursuit, driving while disqualified, receiving stolen property and driving while using a mobile phone.

Mr Wiffen pleaded not guilty to use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, drive recklessly, dishonestly obtain financial advantage, possess unauthorised pistol, drive conveyance without consent of owner and drive with disqualified.

He did not enter a plea for the remaining charges including four counts of stealing a motor vehicle, being carried in a conveyance without consent of the owner and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.

Both men were refused bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on February 10 and March 9 respectively.

Tweed Daily News

