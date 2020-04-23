Men charged with kidnap attempt on NRL legend’s brother

Two men who allegedly tried to bundle Sydney businessman Joe Elias into a ute in a botched kidnap have been charged by police.

Police claim Mr Elias was rammed in his car by a Toyota Hilux carrying two males in their 20s who jumped out and tried to kidnap him in Drummoyne at 4.40pm on March 6.

But Mr Elias, the brother of Balmain Tigers legend Ben Elias, managed to break free and flee the area on foot.

Joe Elias jumped out of his car and got away from the men. Picture: Damian Shaw

CCTV also allegedly showed the would-be kidnappers leaving the area on foot while their damaged vehicle remained at the scene.

Police made a number of arrests over the incident last month, including alleged mastermind Ali Abdulrahman, 39, and a second man Kaio Pula, 40, who were both charged with attempted kidnap.

Police stormed two homes in western Sydney this morning, arresting a 27-year-old man at Glenmore Park and a 23-year-old at Fairfield and each were charged with multiple offences including attempted kidnap.

A Glenmore Park man is arrested for his alleged role in Mr Elias’ attempted kidnapping.

"The two people arrested today were the two people who were hands on in the attempt of that kidnapping at Drummoyne on the day," Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander, Superintendent Grant Taylor said.

"There was CCTV … those individuals in the CCTV are the people we will allege were responsible for that kidnapping."

Both men were due to front courts in western Sydney today.

Former Balmain and NSW State of Origin captain Ben Elias is the brother of the alleged victim. Picture: Brett Costello

The charges follow the police investigation into the brutal alleged abduction of St Marys businessman Pierre Kassouf in November.

"There was a series of individuals who we believe were the core people responsible for those kidnappings but they used different individuals at different times to carry out the different parts of the kidnappings," Supt Taylor claimed.

Meanwhile police announced today they had also busted an unrelated criminal syndicate allegedly behind extortions, kidnappings, guns and drug offences across south-west Sydney.

A man is arrested in a bath robe at his home in Casula by Strike Force Shaughnessy. Picture: NSW Police

The group was allegedly behind the incineration of a $150,000 luxury boat at a Hurstville home where the female occupant had previously been threatened for cash which she refused to pay.

A man returned days later and punched the woman in the face.

Police allege the syndicate was also behind the kidnapping of a 36-year-old man at The Boulevard, Lakemba, about 9pm on July 25 last year. He was allegedly taken to an unknown location and repeatedly assaulted before being dumped back in Lakemba.

Supt Taylor said police will allege the group was involved in violent stand-over business by "extorting or demanding moneys they believed" was owed.

The three men were arrested in early-morning raids on Thursday. Picture: NSW Police

"Instead of pursuing matters through the civil arena they've taken it upon themselves to attempt to obtain this money by force," he said.

Three men were arrested at Greenacre, Casula and Punchbowl in dawn raids today.

"The three individuals arrested today we will allege were core members of this criminal syndicate and the actual people who drove and co-ordinated the other individuals," Supt Taylor alleged.

Police surround the home of one suspect. Picture: NSW Police

A 25-year-old Greenacre man was charged with damage property by fire, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and other offences.

The 46-year-old man arrested at Casula was charged with 11 offences including aggravated break and enter and a 51-year-old Punchbowl man was charged with five offences including possessing an unregistered firearm.

All were due to front western Sydney courts today.

Originally published as Men charged with kidnap attempt on NRL legend's brother